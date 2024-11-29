47,914 Shares in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Couchbase as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Couchbase by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 93,301 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. This trade represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,372.32. The trade was a 32.52 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,448 shares of company stock worth $180,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BASE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.59. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

