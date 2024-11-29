531 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 52,358 shares during the period. Finally, MKA Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% in the third quarter. MKA Charitable Fund now owns 2,015,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,632,000 after purchasing an additional 296,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.97.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,017 shares of company stock valued at $91,842,052. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.