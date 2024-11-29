545 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 213.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,229 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,093,000 after acquiring an additional 46,622 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 692,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after buying an additional 55,869 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.7 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at $810,105. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $1,069,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,099,305.44. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock worth $1,593,710. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

