6,269 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

