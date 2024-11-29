6,901 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,901 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCS stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

