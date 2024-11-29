8,519 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,646,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Loews by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 525,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 230,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Loews by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,338,000 after purchasing an additional 182,009 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,379,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,673,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,858,000 after purchasing an additional 161,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $4,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,939,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,097,507.02. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 461,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,751,338.90. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,587 shares of company stock valued at $17,586,460. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE L opened at $87.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $67.20 and a twelve month high of $87.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.32%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

