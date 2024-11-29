9,124 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $90,440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,099,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,022,000 after acquiring an additional 370,181 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,820,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,610,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,390,000 after acquiring an additional 242,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 485,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,709,000 after acquiring an additional 187,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $122.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $126.14.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

