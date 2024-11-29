Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,936 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Acadia Healthcare worth $71,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 36.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 72,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $1,616,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 768,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 193,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. Barclays reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $41.28 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

