Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,955 SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 104.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom by 57.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

SK Telecom Stock Up 4.4 %

SKM stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.