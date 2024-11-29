Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,166,000 after buying an additional 144,427 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.3% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $207,000. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $56.39 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.71.

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

