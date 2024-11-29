Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,895,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,668,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 27.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,914,000 after buying an additional 108,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 27.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,725,000 after acquiring an additional 100,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.44. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte purchased 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at $22,135,871.08. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

