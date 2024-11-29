Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 81.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 863.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 290.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CSTM opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

