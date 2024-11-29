Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 676 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 146.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,199 shares of company stock worth $1,080,634. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Trading Down 0.9 %

TER stock opened at $108.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.36.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.