Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,571 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,571 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 67.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

