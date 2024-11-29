Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,436 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 859.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 539.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.30 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.96% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $1,243,010.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,877.60. This represents a 15.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

