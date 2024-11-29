Algert Global LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,290 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.13% of CECO Environmental worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CECO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

