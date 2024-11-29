Algert Global LLC Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,631,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,902,800,000 after purchasing an additional 206,499 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,109,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,985 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,721,126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,048,000 after purchasing an additional 65,591 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,276,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 295,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,348,790. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $98.20 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average is $111.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $172.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.04.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

