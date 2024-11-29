Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.09% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $281,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,617.18. This trade represents a 11.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,469,540.70. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHE. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BHE opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.97. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $52.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.53%.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

