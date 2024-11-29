Algert Global LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $151,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,157,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,670.74. This trade represents a 7.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $53,700,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,317,246 shares in the company, valued at $416,946,758.50. The trade was a 14.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,578,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of JANX opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 3.52.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics’s revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

