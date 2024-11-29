Algert Global LLC Reduces Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,665 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 40,326 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshfield Associates grew its stake in Strategic Education by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,820,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,209,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,269 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 450,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Stock Up 0.6 %

Strategic Education stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $123.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.24.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strategic Education

Strategic Education Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.