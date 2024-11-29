Algert Global LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,402.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 2.21.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.