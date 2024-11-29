Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,827 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Shares of LNT opened at $63.59 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

