Alumis Inc. Updates Estimates for LUMUS Clinical Trial

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMS) recently disclosed revisions to its estimates for primary completion and study completion dates concerning the LUMUS clinical trial. The adjustments were made available on ClinicalTrials.gov on November 22, 2024.

The LUMUS trial is a global undertaking, comprising multiple centers, with a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 design. Its primary focus lies in evaluating the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of various doses of ESK-001 in adult patients diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Alumis, in its statement, clarified that the updated information aligns with previously disclosed information present in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and its prior public guidance. The organization explicitly stated that it holds no obligation to provide further updates to the forward-looking statements, except as compelled by law.

The document, submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K filing, was signed by Alumis Inc.’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Martin Babler, on November 25, 2024.

