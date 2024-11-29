Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Redburn Atlantic Analyst Says

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by Redburn Atlantic from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

AMZN stock opened at $205.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.79. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $215.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,797,072.91. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $56,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

