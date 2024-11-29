AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives $5.44 Average PT from Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMC

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:AMC opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.83.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $788,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,047,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,622,000 after acquiring an additional 866,757 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.