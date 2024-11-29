Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amedisys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amedisys by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Amedisys by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.81 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

About Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.19). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

