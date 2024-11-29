American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $16.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 57,339,666 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,498,000 after acquiring an additional 458,310 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock worth $102,151,000 after purchasing an additional 508,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after buying an additional 1,823,928 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 379.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,667,539 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 1,319,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,084,000 after buying an additional 787,671 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

