American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $19.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 404.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.