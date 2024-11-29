American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of AEO opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Sable sold 18,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $405,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $867,406.24. This trade represents a 31.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $49,061.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock worth $21,148,718. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 101,795 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $390,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

