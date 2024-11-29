American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 3,136.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,195,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,224,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,160,000 after acquiring an additional 62,367 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 783.3% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,107,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,507,000 after purchasing an additional 981,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

