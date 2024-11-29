American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $70.58 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average is $90.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.61.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,932 shares in the company, valued at $9,998,315.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in American Woodmark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.