Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $89.23

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.1 %

Brunswick Announces Dividend

NYSE BC opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,745 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $380,264.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,130.52. The trade was a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,562.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,142,760.68. The trade was a 8.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,176. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 2.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

