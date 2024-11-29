Analysts Set Expectations for ONEOK’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $112.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.66. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

