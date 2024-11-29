Analysts Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Target Price at $112.20

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.20.

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,016,270. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,677,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,945,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,487 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,882,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,090,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.50. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.71%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

