Analysts Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) PT at $76.60

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ManpowerGroup

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,396.92. The trade was a 12.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,125,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,987,000 after buying an additional 183,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,299,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,539,000 after purchasing an additional 103,059 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 55.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,264,000 after purchasing an additional 573,027 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 12,496.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 901,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,281,000 after purchasing an additional 894,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MAN opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 1.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.545 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.88%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.