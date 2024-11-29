Analysts Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT at $230.18

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 69.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $332.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.60. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $361.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

