Analysts Set TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price at $11.90

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Guggenheim raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 160,567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $2,910,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68. TTEC has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $245.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.05.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

