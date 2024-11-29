Analyzing Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) and Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nyxoah and Alpha Tau Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nyxoah presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.62%. Alpha Tau Medical has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Nyxoah.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -1,043.93% -51.68% -40.11% Alpha Tau Medical N/A -38.62% -29.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nyxoah and Alpha Tau Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nyxoah and Alpha Tau Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $4.70 million N/A -$46.77 million ($1.87) -4.49 Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$29.16 million ($0.43) -6.51

Alpha Tau Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nyxoah. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nyxoah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Nyxoah on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company’s lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

