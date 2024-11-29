Analyzing Hypha Labs (OTCMKTS:DIGP) and UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS)

Hypha Labs (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Free Report) and UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hypha Labs and UL Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypha Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00 UL Solutions 0 4 8 0 2.67

UL Solutions has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.67%. Given UL Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UL Solutions is more favorable than Hypha Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypha Labs N/A N/A -35.56% UL Solutions 10.76% 40.88% 11.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hypha Labs and UL Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hypha Labs and UL Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypha Labs $2.70 million 1.27 $250,000.00 N/A N/A UL Solutions $2.82 billion 3.81 $260.00 million N/A N/A

UL Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Hypha Labs.

Summary

UL Solutions beats Hypha Labs on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hypha Labs



Hypha Labs, Inc., cultivates, produces, and sells psychedelic and functional mushroom in the United States. It has developed technology that quickly cultivates the mycelium root structures of psilocybin mushrooms and other functional mushroom's mycelium into a natural product. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About UL Solutions



UL Solutions Inc. provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators. The Consumer segment offers safety certification testing, ongoing certification, global market access, testing for connectivity, performance and quality, and critical systems advisory and training services, as well as product market acceptance and risk mitigation services for customers in the consumer products end markets comprising consumer electronics, medical devices, information technologies, appliances, HVAC, lighting, and retail, as well as consumer applications, such as new mobility, smart products, and 5G. The Software and Advisory segment provide software and technical advisory services that enable customers to manage regulatory requirements, deliver supply chain transparency, and operationalize sustainability for regulated industries, including life sciences, supply chain regulations, transparency needs, and new ESG and sustainability requirements. It offers ULTRUS software brand to help customers improve speed to market, sustainability and safety. UL Solutions Inc. was formerly known as UL Inc. and changed its name to UL Solutions Inc. in June 2022. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East. UL Solutions Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ULSE Inc.

