ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $57.86, but opened at $56.00. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 17,753 shares.

Specifically, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $1,941,563.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,378 shares in the company, valued at $21,478,220.22. This trade represents a 8.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANIP. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 0.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.37 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23,259.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 568,343 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,907,000 after purchasing an additional 565,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $13,043,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,005.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,272 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,670,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,681.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 135,003 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

