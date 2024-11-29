Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 652,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,163 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 70.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 107.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,714.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

