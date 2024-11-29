Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 88.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 127.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 13.4% in the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 470,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,731,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $234.93 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $94.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,802,497.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,309,126.60. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,946.53. The trade was a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 408,170 shares of company stock valued at $92,007,745. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.