Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

