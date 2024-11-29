Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Position Boosted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH stock opened at $173.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.36. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.44 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.17). Arch Resources had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $617.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

