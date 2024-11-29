Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15,790.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,596,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549,083 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,960,000 after buying an additional 1,199,992 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 689.7% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,008,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,948,000 after buying an additional 880,564 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $23,106,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 216,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 213,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.2 %

ADM stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 39.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

