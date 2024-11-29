Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 147.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARM by 83.0% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ARM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ARM from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.32.

ARM Trading Down 2.5 %

ARM stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 5.40. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.21.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Stories

