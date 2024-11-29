Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ARM by 14.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in ARM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in ARM by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in ARM by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARM shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.32.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM opened at $133.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 222.28, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.21. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

