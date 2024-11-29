Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 6,300.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASHTY opened at $325.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.75 and a 200-day moving average of $292.22. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $240.01 and a one year high of $337.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.03. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashtead Group will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASHTY. Barclays upgraded Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

