Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.28), with a volume of 72341961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.90 ($1.37).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £857.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

