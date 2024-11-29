Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 105.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 133.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.7 %

ALV opened at $98.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.33. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.51 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

